Left Menu

Tom Hanks, Robert Zemeckis, Eric Roth reuniting for graphic novel-based movie 'Here'

'Forrest Gump' stars Tom Hanks, Robert Zemeckis and Eric Roth are reuniting for a new graphic novel-based movie 'Here'.

ANI | Washington DC | Updated: 18-02-2022 17:33 IST | Created: 18-02-2022 17:33 IST
Tom Hanks, Robert Zemeckis, Eric Roth reuniting for graphic novel-based movie 'Here'
Tom Hanks, Robert Zemeckis, Eric Roth (Image source: Instagram). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • United States

'Forrest Gump' stars Tom Hanks, Robert Zemeckis and Eric Roth are reuniting for a new graphic novel-based movie 'Here'. According to Variety, this collaboration comes nearly 30 years after the trio's 1994 cult classic Oscar-winning movie 'Forrest Gump'.

The adaptation of the innovative graphic novel, 'Here,' will star Hanks in the lead role, with Zemeckis attached to direct and Roth to pen the script. Published in 2014 by illustrator and comics innovator Richard McGuire, 'Here' is centred in one room and chronicles the events that have occurred in that space over the course of hundreds of thousands of years.

The film will be produced by Playtone and ImageMovers, with the auction for the package brokered by CAA. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
FBI to form new digital currency unit as Justice Dept taps new crypto czar

FBI to form new digital currency unit as Justice Dept taps new crypto czar

 United States
2
Science News Roundup: Higher estrogen levels linked to lower COVID death risk; antacid shows promise to address symptoms; Rare baby ghost shark discovery delights New Zealand scientists and more

Science News Roundup: Higher estrogen levels linked to lower COVID death ris...

 Global
3
Health News Roundup: BioNTech says it won't challenge vaccine copying in Africa; Kentucky says highly lethal bird flu confirmed in a turkey flock and more

Health News Roundup: BioNTech says it won't challenge vaccine copying in Afr...

 Global
4
Arunachal governor advocates proper synergy among security forces

Arunachal governor advocates proper synergy among security forces

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

African tech solutions to plastic pollution can only flourish if there is consumer buy-in

Another day, another scandal: Big Four auditors need to reign in their subsidiaries

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022