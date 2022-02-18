Left Menu

Brad Pitt sues ex-wife Angelina Jolie for selling winery they jointly owned

Oscar winner Brad Pitt and ex-wife Angelina Jolie are yet again in a legal battle as the former has sued the latter for selling her interest in a winery they jointly owned, to a Russian oligarch.

Angelina Jolie, Brad Pitt (Image source: Instagram). Image Credit: ANI
Oscar winner Brad Pitt and ex-wife Angelina Jolie are yet again embroiled in a legal battle as the former has sued the latter for selling her interest in a winery they jointly owned, to a Russian oligarch. According to the legal documents obtained by TMZ, the two bought Chateau Miraval in Correns, France back in 2008.

Brad says he invested a ton of money and time in the winery over the years, although he acknowledges Angelina plunked down 40 per cent of the USD 28.4 million purchase price. Brad says he alone made the winery successful because by 2013 she wasn't doing much in that department. He claims they always had an understanding neither of them could sell off their interest without the other's consent.

For the unversed, Angelina filed for divorce in 2016 and it became super contentious. Last July, the 'Maleficent' actor went to court and told the judge she had reached an agreement to sell her interest to an unnamed person.

On the other hand, Brad says in September he agreed to allow Angelina to pursue the sale but made it clear that he was not consenting to the sale, but rather would give thumbs up or down to the proposed buyer. As per TMZ, Brad claims that in October he was shocked to learn a company called Tenute del Mondo, a subsidiary of Stoli Group (the vodka co.)- controlled by a Brad PittRussian oligarch, Yuri Shefler, bought her interest in the winey.

He claims that Angelina never sought his consent and intentionally kept the terms of the deal from him. Brad says Shefler has wreaked havoc on his ability to run the winery.

A source close to Brad told TMZ, "Unfortunately, this is another example of the same person disregarding her legal and ethical obligations. In doing so, she has violated the rights of the only person who poured money and sweat equity into the success of the business by purporting to sell both the business and family home to a third-party competitor." "She is seeking a return on an investment she did not make and profits she did not earn," the source added.

Insiders told TMZ that Brad now wants the judge to undo the deal. He also wants damages. (ANI)

