Composer John Williams returns to 'Star Wars' universe with 'Obi-Wan Kenobi' theme song

Composer John Williams, who rarely composes for television, is returning to the 'Star Wars' universe with a theme for the 'Obi-Wan Kenobi' series.

ANI | Washington DC | Updated: 18-02-2022 18:16 IST | Created: 18-02-2022 18:16 IST
Composer John Williams returns to 'Star Wars' universe with 'Obi-Wan Kenobi' theme song
Composer John Williams (Image source: Instagram). Image Credit: ANI
Composer John Williams, who rarely composes for television, is returning to the 'Star Wars' universe with a theme for the 'Obi-Wan Kenobi' series. As per Variety, Williams, 90, has written the musical signature for the continuing adventures of the character played by Ewan McGregor, airing on Disney Plus beginning May 25.

As per sources, he recorded last week with a Los Angeles orchestra under tight security. Williams' 'Star Wars' scores are legendary. He won an Oscar for the original in 1977 and received nominations for five of the sequels ('The Empire Strikes Back' and 'Return of the Jedi' in 1980 and 1983, followed by 'The Force Awakens', 'The Last Jedi' and 'The Rise of Skywalker' in 2015, 2017 and 2019).

He also wrote the theme for 'Solo: A Star Wars Story' in 2018 and Disneyland's 'Star Wars: Galaxy's Edge' theme park in 2019. The latter won him his most recent Grammy, one of six awarded for his 'Star Wars' compositions over the years. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

