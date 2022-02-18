Sanjay Dutt, Rajiv Kapoor's 'Toolsidas Junior' to release in March

Actor Rajiv Kapoor's swansong ''Toolsidas Junior'', co-starring Sanjay Dutt, is scheduled to release on March 4, the makers announced on Friday.

The sports drama is backed by filmmaker Ashutosh Gowariker and producer Bhushan Kumar. ''Toolsidas Junior'' is set in the world of snooker.

It is not yet known if the film would open in cinemas or have a digital release. ''Bachcha Hai, Phaad Dega! #ToolsidasJunior, releasing on 4th March 2022. Stay tuned,'' the makers said in a note.

Rajiv Kapoor, son of celebrated filmmaker Raj Kapoor, passed away last year due following a heart attack at the age of 58. The ''Ram Teri Ganga Maili'' star was set to make a comeback in acting with the film, more than 30 years after his 1990 movie ''Zimmedaaar''. ''Toolsidas Junior'' is written and directed by Mridul and also features child actor Varun Buddhadev.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)