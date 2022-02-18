Left Menu

Is Munawar Faruqi entering Kangana Ranaut's reality show 'Lock Upp'?

Comedian Munawar Faruqi will reportedly participate in Kangana Ranaut's upcoming reality show 'Lock Upp'.

ANI | Mumbai (Maharashtra) | Updated: 18-02-2022 18:29 IST | Created: 18-02-2022 18:29 IST
Is Munawar Faruqi entering Kangana Ranaut's reality show 'Lock Upp'?
Munawar Faruqui (Image source: Instagram). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Comedian Munawar Faruqi will reportedly participate in Kangana Ranaut's upcoming reality show 'Lock Upp'. On Friday, the show's makers unveiled a video revealing one of the contestants, who seems to be a controversial comedian.

"Contestant No - 2 Arrested. From one controversy to another, cancelled shows se hain yeh bothered. Guess who's in #LockUpp?," the caption of the video read. As the caption hinted at the performer's shows getting cancelled, social media users were quick to guess that it is Munawar Faruqui.

"This is Munawar for sure," a netizen commented. "Yaaay....our Munawar is back" another one wrote.

In the show , 16 controversial celebrities will be put together in a lock up for months and will be stripped of their amenities. Kangana will be seen hosting the Alt Balaji's show. Speaking of Munawar, in 2021, he was arrested by the Indore Police in a case for allegedly hurting religious sentiments and was in jail for almost a month. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
FBI to form new digital currency unit as Justice Dept taps new crypto czar

FBI to form new digital currency unit as Justice Dept taps new crypto czar

 United States
2
Science News Roundup: Higher estrogen levels linked to lower COVID death risk; antacid shows promise to address symptoms; Rare baby ghost shark discovery delights New Zealand scientists and more

Science News Roundup: Higher estrogen levels linked to lower COVID death ris...

 Global
3
Health News Roundup: BioNTech says it won't challenge vaccine copying in Africa; Kentucky says highly lethal bird flu confirmed in a turkey flock and more

Health News Roundup: BioNTech says it won't challenge vaccine copying in Afr...

 Global
4
Arunachal governor advocates proper synergy among security forces

Arunachal governor advocates proper synergy among security forces

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

African tech solutions to plastic pollution can only flourish if there is consumer buy-in

Another day, another scandal: Big Four auditors need to reign in their subsidiaries

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022