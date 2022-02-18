Left Menu

Pratik Sehajpal shares video of workout with backdrop of hills

'Bigg Boss 15' fame and fitness enthusiast Pratik Sehajpal, who is currently shooting for a new project, has shared a workout video.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 18-02-2022 18:53 IST | Created: 18-02-2022 18:53 IST
Pratik Sehajpal shares video of workout with backdrop of hills
Pratik Sehajpal (Image Source: Instagram). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

'Bigg Boss 15' fame and fitness enthusiast Pratik Sehajpal, who is currently shooting for a new project, has shared a workout video. Taking to his Instagram handle, Pratik shared the video in which he is doing push-ups against the backdrop of hills.

Pratik has been praised many times for his fitness and physique. The latest video has been doing the rounds on the internet, garnering the attention of social media users. On the work front, Pratik is shooting for a new project with television personalities Niti Taylor and Suyyash Rai. Niti also posted a photo with Pratik and Suyyash in a car. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
FBI to form new digital currency unit as Justice Dept taps new crypto czar

FBI to form new digital currency unit as Justice Dept taps new crypto czar

 United States
2
Science News Roundup: Higher estrogen levels linked to lower COVID death risk; antacid shows promise to address symptoms; Rare baby ghost shark discovery delights New Zealand scientists and more

Science News Roundup: Higher estrogen levels linked to lower COVID death ris...

 Global
3
Health News Roundup: BioNTech says it won't challenge vaccine copying in Africa; Kentucky says highly lethal bird flu confirmed in a turkey flock and more

Health News Roundup: BioNTech says it won't challenge vaccine copying in Afr...

 Global
4
Arunachal governor advocates proper synergy among security forces

Arunachal governor advocates proper synergy among security forces

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

African tech solutions to plastic pollution can only flourish if there is consumer buy-in

Another day, another scandal: Big Four auditors need to reign in their subsidiaries

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022