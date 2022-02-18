Pratik Sehajpal shares video of workout with backdrop of hills

'Bigg Boss 15' fame and fitness enthusiast Pratik Sehajpal, who is currently shooting for a new project, has shared a workout video. Taking to his Instagram handle, Pratik shared the video in which he is doing push-ups against the backdrop of hills.

Pratik has been praised many times for his fitness and physique. The latest video has been doing the rounds on the internet, garnering the attention of social media users. On the work front, Pratik is shooting for a new project with television personalities Niti Taylor and Suyyash Rai. Niti also posted a photo with Pratik and Suyyash in a car. (ANI)

