Left Menu

SheThePeople announces Women Writer's Prize shortlist

The selection of works spans from debut novels to translated ones of experienced authors, tracing stories from across the globe and deeply focusing on their tapestry of experience and imagination.Speaking on the diverse shortlist, Padma Shri author and prize mentor Shashi Deshpande said, The value and reputation of any literary award depends on the books that seek the award.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 18-02-2022 18:55 IST | Created: 18-02-2022 18:55 IST
SheThePeople announces Women Writer's Prize shortlist
  • Country:
  • India

Books by Naheed Phiroze Patel, Ambai, Sarah Joseph, Selma Carvalho, Tarana Husain Khan and Krupa Ge have made it to the shortlist of SheThePeople's inaugural Women Writer's Prize.

Novels and short story collections written by Indian women authors residing in India are eligible for the prize, which carries prize money of Rs 50,000 and will be announced in March.

In case of translated work, the award money will be shared equally between writer and translator.

The shortlisted works are: ''A Mirror Made of Rain'' (Patel); ''A Red-necked Green Bird'' (Ambai, translated by GJV Prasad); ''Budhini (Joseph, translator Sangeetha Sreenivasan); ''Sisterhood of Swans'' (Carvalho); ''The Begum and the Dastan'' (Khan); and ''What We Know About Her'' (Ge).

The six books were selected by a jury comprising Preeti Gill, G Sampath and Lakshmi Subodh.

The Women Writer's Prize aims to recognise the works of women writers and their worldview. The selection of works spans from debut novels to translated ones of experienced authors, tracing stories from across the globe and deeply focusing on their tapestry of experience and imagination.

Speaking on the diverse shortlist, Padma Shri author and prize mentor Shashi Deshpande said, ''The value and reputation of any literary award depends on the books that seek the award. Considering this, the shortlist of the newly instituted Women Writer's Prize is a great beginning. It is an excitingly eclectic list, with a melange of writers from different backgrounds, belonging to different generations and books with very varied themes.'' According to her, this list seems to validate the need for an exclusive prize for the writing of women.

''Too often we have seen lists in which women's writing is pushed into the 'also-ran' category. It is now for the judges to tackle the hard job of selecting one out of these deserving six as the final winner,'' she added.

Shaili Chopra is the prize founder and Shinie Antony the prize curator.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
FBI to form new digital currency unit as Justice Dept taps new crypto czar

FBI to form new digital currency unit as Justice Dept taps new crypto czar

 United States
2
Science News Roundup: Higher estrogen levels linked to lower COVID death risk; antacid shows promise to address symptoms; Rare baby ghost shark discovery delights New Zealand scientists and more

Science News Roundup: Higher estrogen levels linked to lower COVID death ris...

 Global
3
Health News Roundup: BioNTech says it won't challenge vaccine copying in Africa; Kentucky says highly lethal bird flu confirmed in a turkey flock and more

Health News Roundup: BioNTech says it won't challenge vaccine copying in Afr...

 Global
4
Arunachal governor advocates proper synergy among security forces

Arunachal governor advocates proper synergy among security forces

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

African tech solutions to plastic pollution can only flourish if there is consumer buy-in

Another day, another scandal: Big Four auditors need to reign in their subsidiaries

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022