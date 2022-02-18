Left Menu

Renaissance meets grunge as London Fashion Week kicks off

Turkish designer Bora Aksu mixed Renaissance and grunge for his latest womenswear collection on Friday, as Fashion Week kicked off in London. Aksu was among the first to present his latest autumn/winter 2022 creations, looking to 14th century poet Christine de Pizan for inspiration for his dreamy feminine dresses and sharp tailored jackets.

Turkish designer Bora Aksu mixed Renaissance and grunge for his latest womenswear collection on Friday, as Fashion Week kicked off in London.

Aksu was among the first to present his latest autumn/winter 2022 creations, looking to 14th century poet Christine de Pizan for inspiration for his dreamy feminine dresses and sharp tailored jackets. Models walked the catwalk in an array of floaty frocks in dusty pinks, cream and different shades of blue. The dresses in taffeta and tulle were frilled, ruffled, layered, decorated with contrasting black ribbons or with puffy sleeves.

They were paired with pink grunge-style boots and sometimes berets. "This feels like different centuries meet together," Aksu told Reuters. "There's those references from early Renaissance and then there's lots of the '90s vibe with the makeup and grunge moment and the boots and everything."

London Fashion Week, which runs until Feb. 22, began as an Atlantic storm battered Britain, with the city and other parts of the country suffering significant disruption. Like its predecessor in New York, the London event, known for showcasing emerging talent, is a mix of physical shows, presentations and get-togethers as well as digital releases.

"We'll continue to see that hybrid mix because the designers have really leaned into the digital film as a mode of not only creativity but showcasing their collections," British Fashion Council Chief Executive Caroline Rush told Reuters. "It has changed the shape of fashion weeks going forward."

Demand for luxury goods has soared after lockdowns as customers spurge on high-end goods. However in Britain, inflation is casting a shadow, with consumer prices rising at the fastest annual pace in nearly 30 years last month. "(There's) a little bit of caution ... now we're looking at the rising cost of living but there is a demand for fashion," Rush said.

"As we're back out, we go to the theatre, we're going to dinners again. People are refreshing their wardrobes and I think there's a real appetite for the fashion industry." (Writing by Marie-Louise Gumuchian; Editing by Alison Williams)

