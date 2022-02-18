Bill Gates to chat with Minister during BioAsia

Telangana Minister KT Rama Rao will participate in an interactive session with co-founder of Microsoft Corporation Bill Gates during BioAsia, the largest annual global Biotechnology and Life Sciences convention of Asia, starting on February 24.

“The highlight of the 2022 edition will be a fire-side chat between K.T. Rama Rao, Minister for Industries & Commerce, IT & MAUD, and Bill Gates around a range of topics, including the COVID-19 pandemic, learnings during the past two years, emerging healthcare trends, and what can, what is to be done to strengthen the global healthcare system...'' said a press release from the organisers of the event.

In addition to sharing lessons learnt from the pandemic, Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation would also talk about the milestones achieved by the global partnership and the road ahead, the release said.

With this theme of BioAsia being ‘Future Ready’ this year, the focus of the chat would be on the new approach and capabilities that can equip the world to be prepared and what is the role of stakeholders - the government and industry, among others.

Going live on the February 24 and 25, the 19th virtual edition would also witness a line-up of speakers, including Alex Gorsky, executive chairman of Johnson & Johnson, who would deliver the keynote address during the event. PTI GDK NVG NVG

