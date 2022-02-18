'Dave' renewed for season 3

FX Networks has greenlit its sophomore comedy series 'Dave' for the third season that will premiere at FXX in 2023. Deadline confirmed the news that the streaming giant has renewed the series for a third season after its second season was concluded in August.

Based on the life of rapper and comedian Dave Burd (stage name Lil Dicky), 'Dave' is centred on a neurotic man in his late twenties who has convinced himself that he's destined to be one of the best rappers of all time. Now he must convince his closest friends because, with their help, he actually might convince the world. The series stars Burd in the lead with Taylor Misiak, Andrew Santino, GaTa, Travis Bennett and Christine Ko also playing pivotal roles.

'Dave' is co-created by Dave Burd and Jeff Schaffer and executive produced by the pair along with Saladin Patterson, Kevin Hart and Hartbeat Productions, Scooter Braun and SB Projects, Greg Mottola, Marty Bowen, James Shin, Scott Manson for SB Projects, and Mike Hertz. The series is produced by FX Productions. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)