Viola Davis steps into the shoes of Michelle Obama in compelling 'The First Lady' trailer

Showtime released the first trailer for its upcoming series 'The First Lady', starring Oscar winner Viola Davis as the former First Lady of the United States, Michelle Obama.

ANI | Washington DC | Updated: 18-02-2022 20:07 IST | Created: 18-02-2022 20:07 IST
Viola Davis as Michelle Obama in 'The First Lady' (Image source: YouTube). Image Credit: ANI
Showtime released the first trailer for its upcoming series 'The First Lady', starring Oscar winner Viola Davis as the former First Lady of the United States, Michelle Obama. The trailer of the upcoming anthology drama also stars Michelle Pfeiffer as Betty Ford and Gillian Anderson as Eleanor Roosevelt.

'The First Lady' which premieres on April 17 on Showtime, follows the three First Ladies as they undertake the role of being the most important lady in the land. The series also stars O-T Fagbenle as Barack Obama, Kiefer Sutherland as Franklin D. Roosevelt, Aaron Eckhard as Gerald Ford and Dakota Fanning as Susan Ford.

"In four years, I don't want to look back and think, 'What did I become living in that house?'" Viola as Michelle says in the trailer. "I can't have you backseat driving," Obama adds.

From her hair to her mannerisms and even her iconic Michelle Smith portrait dress, Viola makes an uncanny First Lady. But not only is Viola's transformation cause for a double-take, but she also mastered Michelle's voice. "I will pick my team, choose my causes. Understood?" she says in the clip. The trailer shows the three women as they try to navigate their role in the White House and the struggles that they each face within it.

"I'll be here for you," Betty Ford tells her husband in the video adding, "But I'm going to be myself." "They can kick me out, but they can't make me somebody I'm not," she adds later on.

And Eleanor also speaks her mind as well by delivering a powerful dialogue "Don't push me off, I am your wife not one of your girlfriends," she says to Franklin. "You are the husband of a wife that has a mind and a life of her own," she says in the trailer.

From the start to the end of the intriguing two-minute trailer, the trio could be seen revolutionizing the role of the First Lady. 'The First Lady' premieres on April 17 on Showtime. (ANI)

