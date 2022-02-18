Deepika Padukone ecstatic, overwhelmed with response to 'Gehraiyaan'

Actor Deepika Padukone is overwhelmed with the love the movie 'Gehraiyaan' has been getting after its release. On Friday, Deepika took to her Instagram handle to express gratitude by sharing some photographs from the film.

She wrote, "The response to Gehraiyaan has been dizzying to say the least! 'Alisha' has been my most visceral, indelible and delicious experience as an artist. While I am ecstatic and overwhelmed, I am also truly grateful and humbled!" The movie also stars Ananya Panday, Siddhant Chaturvedi and Dhairya Karwa in lead roles. Shakun Batra's directorial is currently streaming on Amazon Prime Video.

The film is about the modern-day romance between adults and based on the complexities of relationships proved to be an "emotionally exhausting" experience for adults. In the upcoming months, Deepika will be seen sharing screen space with Hrithik Roshan in 'Fighter'. (ANI)

