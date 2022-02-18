Left Menu

Anusha Dandekar, Rhea Chakraborty dance to 'Mehndi Laga Ke Rakhna' at Farhan-Shibani's pre-wedding festivities

After pictures of guests from filmmaker Farhan Akhtar and TV personality Shibani Dandekar pre-wedding festivities went viral on the internet, a new video of the bride squad dancing has surfaced on social media.

ANI | Mumbai (Maharashtra) | Updated: 18-02-2022 21:08 IST | Created: 18-02-2022 21:08 IST
Anusha Dandekar, Rhea Chakraborty dance to 'Mehndi Laga Ke Rakhna' at Farhan-Shibani's pre-wedding festivities
Farhan Akhtar and Shibani Dandekar (Image source: Instagram). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

After pictures of guests from filmmaker Farhan Akhtar and TV personality Shibani Dandekar pre-wedding festivities went viral on the internet, a new video of the bride squad dancing has surfaced on social media. In the clip from Farhan-Shibani's pre-wedding festivities on Thursday, team bride, including sisters Anusha and Apeksha Dandekar along with Rhea Chakraborty and Shibani's other friends, can be seen shaking a leg on the song 'Mehndi Laga Ke Rakhna' from the hit film 'Dilwale Dulhania Le Jayenge'.

A glimpse of the bride, cheering them on, can also be seen in the video. Farhan and Shibani, who have been dating for a while now, will be registering their wedding in Mumbai on February 21. Reportedly, the wedding celebrations will take place at Javed Akhtar and Shabana Azmi's Khandala farmhouse on Saturday, February 19. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
FBI to form new digital currency unit as Justice Dept taps new crypto czar

FBI to form new digital currency unit as Justice Dept taps new crypto czar

 United States
2
Science News Roundup: Higher estrogen levels linked to lower COVID death risk; antacid shows promise to address symptoms; Rare baby ghost shark discovery delights New Zealand scientists and more

Science News Roundup: Higher estrogen levels linked to lower COVID death ris...

 Global
3
Arunachal governor advocates proper synergy among security forces

Arunachal governor advocates proper synergy among security forces

 India
4
Health News Roundup: BioNTech says it won't challenge vaccine copying in Africa; Kentucky says highly lethal bird flu confirmed in a turkey flock and more

Health News Roundup: BioNTech says it won't challenge vaccine copying in Afr...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

African tech solutions to plastic pollution can only flourish if there is consumer buy-in

Another day, another scandal: Big Four auditors need to reign in their subsidiaries

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022