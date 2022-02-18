Left Menu

'Fargo' renewed for season 5

FX Network has greenlit its Primetime Emmy award-winning black comedy crime drama 'Fargo' for a fifth season.

ANI | Washington DC | Updated: 18-02-2022 22:02 IST
'Fargo' renewed for season 5
A still from 'Fargo' (Image source: Instagram). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • United States

FX Network has greenlit its Primetime Emmy award-winning black comedy crime drama 'Fargo' for a fifth season. Deadline confirmed that the FX's award-winning series Fargo from creator Noah Hawley is coming back for a fifth season.

For the unversed, Hawley had been already buzzing about one as the fourth season starring Chris Rock was ending; in addition, FX Chief John Landgraf said at the network's summer tour that he was "optimistic" and "hopeful" about another season. As per Deadline, season five will be set in 2019, with the media release teasing "when is a kidnapping not a kidnapping, and what if your wife isn't yours?"

Hawley told the outlet last year that season 5 would be "contemporary." "I don't think anyone will write about Minnesota in the same way again after the events of the last couple of years. It's definitely not going back to 'Oh look at these jolly, carefree white folk in their small towns,'" Hawley told the outlet in May.

FX Entertainment President Eric Schrier in a statement to media told, "Noah and Warren have delighted and inspired fans through four brilliant chapters of Fargo and we're thrilled to announce with our partners at MGM a new chapter of what has become one of TV's best and most acclaimed series." "Noah Hawley is a masterful storyteller who has successfully created four wholly original seasons of one of the most brilliant series on television," said Michael Wright, President of Scripted Television at MGM adding, "We cannot wait to see his vision for season five come to life with our partners at FX."

Peabody and Emmy Award-winning EP Hawley who also serves as writer/director and his production company 26 Keys, lead the creative team for the project. Warren Littlefield and his production company The Littlefield Company also serves as EP along with Joel and Ethan Coen, and Steve Stark of Toluca Pictures.

'Fargo' is produced by MGM Television and FX Productions, with MGM Television serving as the lead studio and MGM distributing the series internationally. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

