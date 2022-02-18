Ram Charan pens a heartfelt birthday wish for his mother

On the occasion of his mother's birthday, actor Ram Charan penned a heartfelt birthday wish for her. Taking to Instagram, Ram Charan shared an adorable photo with his mother and father Chiranjeevi.

''No one knows me like you do!! Happy birthday maa," he captioned the post. Meanwhile, on the work front, Ram Charan is currently shooting for 'RC 15,' directed by Shankar. In the film, he plays the role of an IAS officer. He will also be seen sharing screen space with Alia Bhatt in 'RRR'. (ANI)

