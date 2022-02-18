Left Menu

'Dream come true for me', says Prabhas as he completes first shot of Project K with Big B

South superstar Prabhas on Friday shared that he has completed the first shot of Nag Ashwin's next project, tentatively titled 'Project K' with megastar Amitabh Bachchan.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 18-02-2022 22:55 IST | Created: 18-02-2022 22:55 IST
'Dream come true for me', says Prabhas as he completes first shot of Project K with Big B
Amitabh Bachchan, Prabhas (Image source: Instagram). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

South superstar Prabhas on Friday shared that he has completed the first shot of Nag Ashwin's next project, tentatively titled 'Project K' with megastar Amitabh Bachchan. Taking to his Instagram handle, the 42-year-old actor shared an iconic picture of Big B sitting like a boss.

"This is a dream come true for me. Completed the first shot of #ProjectK today with the legendary @amitabhbachchan Sir!" he captioned the post. For the unversed, Prabhas recently completed filming for the first schedule of 'Project K' with Deepika Padukone in Hyderabad.

For the unversed, the upcoming movie is a mega canvas, pan India project that's been in the news ever since its announcement. The multi-lingual sci-fi genre project whose massive set is constructed at Ramoji Filmcity is touted to be one of the most expensive Indian films of all time. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
FBI to form new digital currency unit as Justice Dept taps new crypto czar

FBI to form new digital currency unit as Justice Dept taps new crypto czar

 United States
2
Arunachal governor advocates proper synergy among security forces

Arunachal governor advocates proper synergy among security forces

 India
3
Science News Roundup: Higher estrogen levels linked to lower COVID death risk; antacid shows promise to address symptoms; Rare baby ghost shark discovery delights New Zealand scientists and more

Science News Roundup: Higher estrogen levels linked to lower COVID death ris...

 Global
4
Health News Roundup: BioNTech says it won't challenge vaccine copying in Africa; Kentucky says highly lethal bird flu confirmed in a turkey flock and more

Health News Roundup: BioNTech says it won't challenge vaccine copying in Afr...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

African tech solutions to plastic pollution can only flourish if there is consumer buy-in

Another day, another scandal: Big Four auditors need to reign in their subsidiaries

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022