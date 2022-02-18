Kareena Kapoor Khan shoots for promo of upcoming fiction drama 'Spy Bahu'

Actor Kareena Kapoor Khan is all set to turn the narrator for Spy Bahu's' latest promo. In the promo's video, Kareena will be seen introducing the characters of Colors' show- Sejal (played by Sana Sayyad) and Yohan (played by Sehban Azim).

Sharing her thoughts on the show, Kareena said, "I am a big admirer of love stories, who isn't? Some are delightful and heartwarming while some are edgy and mysterious. The new show Spy Bahu is one such fascinating love story of a spy, Sejal and a suspected terrorist, Yohan that has left me captivated. The audience is going to love their chemistry and enjoy this power-packed show." Meanwhile, on the film front, Kareena will be seen sharing screen space with Aamir Khan in 'Laal Singh Chaddha'. (ANI)

