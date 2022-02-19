Left Menu

Kelsey Grammer joins cast of Lionsgate's 'Jesus Revolution'

Veteran actor Kelsey Grammer has boarded the cast of feature film Jesus Revolution, being backed by the Kingdom Story Company and Lionsgate.The movie is based on a true story of a national spiritual awakening in the early 1970s and its origins within a community of teenage hippies in Southern California.According to Deadline, Joel Courtney, Anna Grace Barlow, Jonathan Roumie and Nicholas Cirillo round out the cast of the film.In the 1970s, young Greg Laurie Joel Courtney sets out to redefine truth through all means of liberation, and instead, meets Lonnie Frisbee Jonathan Roumie, a charismatic hippie street preacher.

PTI | Los Angeles | Updated: 19-02-2022 11:40 IST | Created: 19-02-2022 11:16 IST
Kelsey Grammer joins cast of Lionsgate's 'Jesus Revolution'
Kelsey Grammer Image Credit: Facebook (@MrKelseyGrammer)
  • Country:
  • United States

Veteran actor Kelsey Grammer has boarded the cast of feature film ''Jesus Revolution'', being backed by the Kingdom Story Company and Lionsgate.

The movie is based on a true story of a national spiritual awake;ning in the early 1970s and its origins within a community of teenage hippies in Southern California.

According to Deadline, Joel Courtney, Anna Grace Barlow, Jonathan Roumie and Nicholas Cirillo round out the cast of the film.

''In the 1970s, young Greg Laurie (Joel Courtney) sets out to redefine truth through all means of liberation, and instead, meets Lonnie Frisbee (Jonathan Roumie), a charismatic hippie street preacher. Laurie and Frisbee, along with Pastor Chuck Smith (Kelsey Grammer), open the doors of Smith's languishing church to an unexpected revival by way of rock and roll, newfound love, and a twist of faith leading to a Jesus Revolution that changed the world,'' the synopsis reads. Jon Erwin is directing the movie along with Brent McCorkle from a script he co-wrote with Jon Gunn. Kevin Downes Jon and Andrew Erwin, Josh Walsh and Daryl Lefever are producing the project.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Northrop Grumman’s Cygnus space freighter counts down to Saturday launch

Northrop Grumman’s Cygnus space freighter counts down to Saturday launch

 United States
2
India's GDP likely to grow at 5.8 pc in Oct-Dec: SBI report

India's GDP likely to grow at 5.8 pc in Oct-Dec: SBI report

 India
3
197 extra Community Connectors to help whānau for self Isolating

197 extra Community Connectors to help whānau for self Isolating

 New Zealand
4
Health News Roundup: Australia's biggest states ease more COVID-19 curbs ahead of border reopening; Japan's record COVID deaths mount in wave estimated to last till April and more

Health News Roundup: Australia's biggest states ease more COVID-19 curbs ahe...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

African tech solutions to plastic pollution can only flourish if there is consumer buy-in

Another day, another scandal: Big Four auditors need to reign in their subsidiaries

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022