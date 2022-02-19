Left Menu

Ravi Jadhav to direct historical film ‘Bal Shivaji’

A film on the formative years of Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj is in the works, the makers announced on the birth anniversary of the Maratha empire founder on Saturday.Titled Bal Shivaji, the film will be backed by Eros International, Anand Pandit Motion Pictures, Ravi Jadhav Films and Legend Studios.Born in 1630, Shivaji is acknowledged for his valour, military genius and leadership.According to the makers, the film will focus on Shivajis formative years from age 12-16, that helped him in laying the foundation of swaraj.

PTI | Mumbai | Updated: 19-02-2022 11:54 IST | Created: 19-02-2022 11:54 IST
Ravi Jadhav to direct historical film ‘Bal Shivaji’
  • Country:
  • India

A film on the formative years of Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj is in the works, the makers announced on the birth anniversary of the Maratha empire founder on Saturday.

Titled ''Bal Shivaji'', the film will be backed by Eros International, Anand Pandit Motion Pictures, Ravi Jadhav Films and Legend Studios.

Born in 1630, Shivaji is acknowledged for his valour, military genius and leadership.

According to the makers, the film will focus on Shivaji's formative years from age 12-16, ''that helped him in laying the foundation of swaraj''. The project will be helmed by filmmaker Ravi Jadhav, best known for National Award-wining Marathi movies ''Balgandharva'' and ''Natarang''.

The director said it took him eight years of research to adapt the real-life story for the screens.

''It was an instant click with Sandeep, who understood the importance and significance of telling this story of valour. After all, it’s an ode to one of the greatest kings that have ever ruled in India, it certainty will be inspiring film for all the youngsters across the globe,'' he said in a statement.

Singh of Legend Studios said he always wanted to mount a historical project and the film offered him the perfect opportunity.

''I always wanted to make a historical. So when Ravi approached me with this subject, it immediately worked for me. It’s an honour to make a film based on an iconic personality like Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj,'' the producer, who has backed films like ''PM Narendra Modi'' and ''Sarbjit'', said.

Pradeep Dwivedi, Group CEO and Executive Director, Eros International media Limited (EIML), said he is hopeful that the team would deliver an ''insightful and an engaging film'' on a scale and ''grandeur of an international project''.

Anand Pandit of Anand Pandit Motion Pictures shared that he wanted to dive deep in the ''lesser-known aspects'' of Shivaji.

''And of course, a film of this scale would need a huge canvas so we are coming together to support each other to ensure that the grandeur and majesty of the protagonist as revered as Chhatrapati Shivaji can be done complete justice to,'' he added.

''Bal Shivaji'', co-produced by Sam Khan and Roopa Pandit, will go on floors in June.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Northrop Grumman’s Cygnus space freighter counts down to Saturday launch

Northrop Grumman’s Cygnus space freighter counts down to Saturday launch

 United States
2
India's GDP likely to grow at 5.8 pc in Oct-Dec: SBI report

India's GDP likely to grow at 5.8 pc in Oct-Dec: SBI report

 India
3
197 extra Community Connectors to help whānau for self Isolating

197 extra Community Connectors to help whānau for self Isolating

 New Zealand
4
Health News Roundup: Australia's biggest states ease more COVID-19 curbs ahead of border reopening; Japan's record COVID deaths mount in wave estimated to last till April and more

Health News Roundup: Australia's biggest states ease more COVID-19 curbs ahe...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

African tech solutions to plastic pollution can only flourish if there is consumer buy-in

Another day, another scandal: Big Four auditors need to reign in their subsidiaries

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022