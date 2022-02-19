Left Menu

Mithun Chakraborty pays tribute to late Bappi Lahiri with sons Mimoh and Namashi

Veteran actor Mithun Chakraborty along with his sons Mimoh and Namashi Chakraborty, paid tribute to Bappi Lahiri, on Friday, by shaking a leg on the hit song 'I Am A Disco Dancer', which had been composed by the late musician.

Veteran actor Mithun Chakraborty along with his sons Mimoh and Namashi Chakraborty, paid tribute to Bappi Lahiri, on Friday, by shaking a leg on the hit song 'I Am A Disco Dancer', which had been composed by the late musician. The BTS clips, in which the trio could be seen, were from an upcoming episode of the reality show 'Hunarbaaz: Desh Ki Shaan', which along with Mithun is judged by Karan Johar and Parineeti Chopra.

Farah Khan, who was a guest on the show, shared the clips on her Instagram Stories. In the video, Mithun could be seen dancing with his sons on the hit number. Though he stops after a while, Mimoh and Namashi continued, doing a tremendous job at mimicking their father's original steps. Mithun's first brush with stardom was with the 1979 hit 'Surakksha', which was aided by Bappi Da's music, especially the track 'Gunmaster G9'.

The duo later became a formidable force with their work on songs including 'I Am A Disco Dancer', 'Kasam Paida Karne Wale Ki', 'Jimmy Jimmy' and 'Dance Dance', among others. With Bappi Da firmly backing him with his music, the actor was given the moniker of a dancing star. The musician passed away on Tuesday night due to Obstructive Sleep Apnea. Later, on Thursday afternoon, he was cremated at Pawan Hans cremation ground in Mumbai. (ANI)

