Rugby-Most women players think homophobia, sexism deter participation-study

More than 50% of female rugby players say homophobic and sexist abuse deters women from playing the sport, according to a study published by English club Harlequins and the Harlequins Foundation on Friday. The research, carried out in collaboration with Australia's Monash University, was published ahead of the men's Premiership side's third annual Pride fixture, in which they take on Wasps.

The study surveyed 280 players (141 women and girls, and 139 men and boys) from eight amateur clubs in England in 2020. Of the players surveyed, 37% said they had heard homophobic slurs at their club in the previous year, while 59% reported hearing sexist abuse and jokes about women.

Nearly 90% of the surveys said that people "often" incorrectly assume women who play rugby are lesbians. "The findings tell us there is still much work to be done to make rugby more inclusive and welcoming," Harlequins Foundation head Marc Leckie said.

"We are looking forward to using the results to drive the conversation, which will, in the end only make the sport better for everyone." Among interviews for the research, Beth and Jo (Joanne) Evans, sisters who co-captain the women's team at Sutton and Epsom, said they had faced some form of discrimination in rugby.

"I love playing women's rugby because it is incredibly supportive of people of all sexualities and gender identities," Beth said. "But when people make assumptions about women who play rugby or tell homophobic jokes it harms everyone." "We still struggle to be accepted and be treated equally by others in rugby," Jo added.

"I often wonder whether people who buy into the stereotypes or tell casual jokes about us believe that 'real' women and girls would not want to play rugby, so we must all be lesbians or want to be like men."

