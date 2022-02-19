Channing Tatum to lead remake of German movie 'System Crasher'

Left Menu

Hollywood star Channing Tatum will headline the English-language remake of German hit System Crasher.According to Deadline, Hollywood studio MGM has bagged the rights to remake the 2019 German movie, which was directed by Nora Fingscheidt.The film centres on a young girl with a traumatic past.

Hollywood star Channing Tatum will headline the English-language remake of German hit ''System Crasher''.

According to Deadline, Hollywood studio MGM has bagged the rights to remake the 2019 German movie, which was directed by Nora Fingscheidt.

The film centres on a young girl with a traumatic past. Constantly moving from one child-services home to the next because of her aggressive behavior, she’s labeled a “system crasher” and seen as a hopeless cause.

That’s until she gets paired with a caring but tough anger-management coach. They form an unlikely bond, and he helps her find peace by reconnecting her with nature and also nurturing her passion for boxing.

Tatum will produce the remake along with his Free Association partners Reid Carolin and Peter Kiernan.

The project is a co-production with The Picture Company, whose partners Alex Heineman and Andrew Rona are also producing.

Garret Levitz will write the script.

Tatum is currently awaiting the release of adventure romantic comedy ''The Lost City'', co-starring Sandra Bullock. The film will release in the US on March 25.

