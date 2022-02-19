Left Menu

Walton Goggins to star in Prime Video series 'Fallout'

PTI | Los Angeles | Updated: 19-02-2022 14:03 IST | Created: 19-02-2022 14:02 IST
Walton Goggins Image Credit: Wikipedia
Actor Walton Goggins is set to play the lead role in Prime Video's series adaptation of bestselling game franchise ''Fallout''.

The series comes from Jonathan Nolan and Lisa Joy's Kilter Films, with Nolan set to direct the first episode.

The game franchise's timeline stretches from pre-War years, to the ''future of the fifties,'' to the decades following the destruction of the Earth by nuclear war.

Details about Goggins' character are under wraps, but he is believed to be playing a Ghoul. In the game, ghouls are mutated humans who experienced prolong radiation exposure amid the Great War.

Amazon Studios and Kilter Films in association with Bethesda Game Studios and Bethesda Softworks, are producing ''Fallout'' TV series adaptation.

Nolan, Joy and Athena Wickham are executive producing for Kilter Films along with Todd Howard for Bethesda Game Studios and James Altman for Bethesda Softworks.

Geneva Robertson-Dworet and Graham Wagner are attached as showrunners on the series. Production is slated to begin in 2022.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

