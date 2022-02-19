Salman Khan, Katrina Kaif return to Mumbai after wrapping up 'Tiger 3' Delhi schedule

Actors Salman Khan and Katrina Kaif were clicked at the Mumbai airport as they returned to the city after wrapping up the 'Tiger 3' Delhi schedule. Emraan Hashmi, who is also starring in the movie, was captured at the airport too.

Katrina was seen in a pink sweatsuit with sunglasses while Salman looked dashing in a plain T-shirt and denim. He also wore pair of sunglasses and a black cap. Meanwhile, Emraan was seen in a sweatshirt, a pair of jeans and shades. Earlier, the Delhi schedule of the upcoming film was expected to commence on January 12 but it was later postponed, given the surge of COVID cases across India, including the national capital.

Helmed by Maneesh Sharma, the upcoming action thriller has been majorly shot across several countries including Turkey, Russia and Austria. 'Tiger 3' will have Salman reprise his role of R&AW (Research & Analysis Wing) agent Avinash Singh Rathore aka Tiger, while Katrina will be seen playing the female lead, Zoya.

The first film of the popular franchise called 'Ek Tha Tiger' came out in 2012 and was directed by Kabir Khan. The film received an overwhelming response and was a massive success at the box office. The second movie, 'Tiger Zinda Hai', had released in 2017 and was directed by Ali Abbas Zafar. Salman and Katrina have featured in both installments of the franchise. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)