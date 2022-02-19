Left Menu

Vikrant Massey, Sheetal Thakur get married in intimate ceremony

Actors Vikrant Massey and Sheetal Thakur have tied the knot in an intimate ceremony here and thanked their friends, well wishers and fans for their blessings.The couple got married in a traditional Hindu Marriage Ceremony on Friday, four days after they reportedly registered their marriage.The Haseen Dilruba star took to Instagram and posted pictures of them from the ceremony.

The couple got married in a traditional Hindu Marriage Ceremony on Friday, four days after they reportedly registered their marriage.

The ''Haseen Dilruba'' star took to Instagram and posted pictures of them from the ceremony. Massey wore a white sherwani and pastel pagdi while Thakur donned a red striped lehenga.

''Saat saalo ka ye safar ab saat janmo mein badal gaya (The journey of seven years has now turned to a journey of seven lifetimes). Thank you so much for being a part of our journey. Sheetal and Vikrant,'' the caption read.

Massey, 37 and Thakur, 29, who began dating in 2015, have worked together in the Ekta Kapoor-backed series ''Broken But Beautiful'' (2018).

Massey tied the knot taking time off from his professional commitments as he was promoting his upcoming film ''Love Hostel'', scheduled to release on February 25. As an actor, Thakur is also known for her work in films like ''Chhappad Phaad Ke'' and ''Shukranu''.

