Tollywood Star Nivetha Pethuraj Features in skinnsi's Latest Campaign for At-home Laser Hair Reduction

Hyderabad, Telangana, India (NewsVoir) skinnsi, India’s Leading Dermat backed ‘Skin Clinic At-home’ brand has released a new campaign for their At-home Laser Hair Reduction featuring Tollywood Star NivethaPethuraj in a Girl Next Door Avatar who is seen voicing her dissatisfaction with painful waxing sessions during parlour visits. The ad campaign was posted on several social media platforms by Nivetha. The campaign will be released across all Social Media, Digital & OTT platforms by the brand. Watch the ad here www.instagram.com/reel/CaHwjxHhetk.

The ad film showcases Nivetha appreciating the acting prowess of girls & guys across the country who shed tears of pain during their parlour visits yet come out of the parlour smiling. She compares them to film and television actors who need to cry and smile at the drop of a hat. She goes on to introduce a ‘better & almost permanent’ solution to their woes with ‘skinnsi at home laser hair reduction’. She goes on to say how this dermatologist backed Ice-cool 4 Wavelength Technology offers up to 90% Hair Reduction in just 6-10 sessions. The service is rendered by skinnsi experts at the comfort of your home at a convenient time. skinnsi is India’s leading ‘Skin Clinic At-home Brand’ and offers Laser Hair Reduction, Dermafacial with Korean Aqua Glow Technology among other dermatologist backed services. skinnsi&toothsi are two brands of Series B funded AMPA Orthodontists Pvt. Ltd. which offer expert backed at-home clinical solutions for skin and teeth.

Shuchita Wadhwa, Head Of Marketing, skinnsi (& toothsi) says,“With this campaign the role of skinnsi is much more significant than ever. Waxing, shaving and constant parlour visits is time consuming, pain inducing and isn't something that any of us look forward to. With the introduction of skinnsi’s dermatologist backed At-home Laser Hair Reduction getting rid of unwanted hair anywhere on the body has gone from a dreaded necessity to a form of self-care. The association with Nivetha Pethuraj will allow us to appeal to her fans across the country. We have also introduced At-home Dermafacial with Korean Aqua Glow Technology and many services under our ‘Skin Clinic At-home’ are going to be launched soon. This is just the beginning of our efforts to bring dermatologist backed quality care at home. Currently we are available in Mumbai, Bangalore, Hyderabad, Delhi NCR, Chandigarh, Pune, Kolkata & Chennai.” Nivetha Pethuraj is an Indian actress who appears in Telugu and Tamil films and is known for being the beauty with brains. She made her acting debut with OruNaalKoothu (2016). Her successful films include Podhuvaga EnManasuThangam (2017), Mental Madhilo (2017), Tik TikTik (2018), Chitralahari (2019), Brochevarevarura (2019) and Ala Vaikunthapurramuloo (2020). With over 25 films and running in the Tamil & Telugu industry, Nivetha has carved a niche for herself and proved her mettle while working with the leading stars of the South film industry. Commenting on the association,Nivetha Pethuraj said, ''I could completely relate the woes of girls and boys who go through the pain of waxing at a parlour every few weeks. The agony is so relatable! So, when I was approached for the association and we discussed the campaign idea, it was as if I was voicing the concerns of girls & boys across the country. The entire process was fun and I am happy to introduce this revolutionary service to my fans. I want everyone to visit skinnsi.in and book yourself a trial session for At-home Laser Hair Reduction today!” About skinnsi & toothsi skinnsi&toothsi are two brands of Series B funded AMPA Orthodontists Pvt. Ltd. which offer expert backed at-home clinical solutions for skin and teeth. Founded in 2018 by orthodontists turned entrepreneurs Arpi Mehta, Pravin Shetty, Manjul Jain, and Anirudh Kale, the company offers a range of At-home Clinical solutions under skinnsi and toothsi brands. Orthodontist backed Teeth Aligners and Dermatologist Backed skin treatments such as Laser Hair Reduction, Dermafacial with Korean Aqua Glow Technology are some of the services. Apart from this toothsi teeth whitening line offers electric toothbrushes, teeth whitening UV kit and teeth whitening pens apart from a wide range of aligner accessories such as a chewies, dry boxes, cleaning foams.

Following their Series B USD 20 million & Venture Debt of USD 9 million recently the firm is now seeking to widen its geographic footprint across the country to offer its range of services. Skinnsi services are available today in Mumbai, Bangalore, Hyderabad, Delhi NCR, Chandigarh, Pune, Kolkata & Chennai. Image: NivethaPethuraj PWR PWR

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)