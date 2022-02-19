Left Menu

'This Is Us' creator teases reunion movie after series ends

'This Is Us' Season 6 is coming to an end this May -- but there could be more to come.

ANI | Washington DC | Updated: 19-02-2022 19:04 IST | Created: 19-02-2022 19:04 IST
'This Is Us' creator teases reunion movie after series ends
'This Is Us' cast (Image source: Instagram). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • United States

'This Is Us' Season 6 is coming to an end this May -- but there could be more to come. As per People Magazine, during an NBC Zoom panel on Friday, series creator Dan Fogelman was asked about the possibility of continuing the 'This Is Us' narrative in a future movie.

"I say no to nothing," the 45-year-old showrunner said, before joking, "I'm very aware that a midlife crisis is right around the corner for me, and that whatever I do next, I'm going to hate in comparison to the show and these actors, so I say no to nothing." Fogelman said the show's talented cast -- Mandy Moore, Milo Ventimiglia, Sterling K. Brown, Chrissy Metz, Justin Hartley, Susan Kelechi Watson, Jon Huertas and Chris Sullivan--will be "flooding your movie and TV screens for years to come."

"When I want to do something for This Is Us with these guys, I suspect they'll all be very busy and winning awards and Emmys and Oscars and all this stuff," he added. Still, though, Fogelman is not opposed to the concept.

"If we could figure out a movie down the road, I'd love to get back together with these guys and do it," he said. "I don't know what that would be. By the end of this season, I think we'll have told the complete story, so, I'm not sure. If you're doing the movie of, like, what would happen if Jack survived the fire or something, but I don't know..." 'This Is Us' premiered on NBC in 2016. The acclaimed series follows the Pearson family across multiple decades as they navigate life together.

"It's so wild to be a part of a show that means so much to so many people," said Moore, 37. "I hope the show is remembered fondly. I hope that people find the parallels between their lives and what they're seeing on the show. That, to me, is sort of what makes it so special." As for Metz, the 41-year-old actress said she believed the NBC series will "be a show that people can go back and watch" for years to come. "I hope that it's a show that lasts forever," she added.

'This Is Us' airs Tuesdays at 9 pm ET on NBC. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Northrop Grumman’s Cygnus space freighter counts down to Saturday launch

Northrop Grumman’s Cygnus space freighter counts down to Saturday launch

 United States
2
India's GDP likely to grow at 5.8 pc in Oct-Dec: SBI report

India's GDP likely to grow at 5.8 pc in Oct-Dec: SBI report

 India
3
ESA's Solar Orbiter captures giant solar eruption

ESA's Solar Orbiter captures giant solar eruption

 Global
4
197 extra Community Connectors to help whānau for self Isolating

197 extra Community Connectors to help whānau for self Isolating

 New Zealand

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

African tech solutions to plastic pollution can only flourish if there is consumer buy-in

Another day, another scandal: Big Four auditors need to reign in their subsidiaries

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022