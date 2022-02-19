'This Is Us' creator teases reunion movie after series ends

'This Is Us' Season 6 is coming to an end this May -- but there could be more to come. As per People Magazine, during an NBC Zoom panel on Friday, series creator Dan Fogelman was asked about the possibility of continuing the 'This Is Us' narrative in a future movie.

"I say no to nothing," the 45-year-old showrunner said, before joking, "I'm very aware that a midlife crisis is right around the corner for me, and that whatever I do next, I'm going to hate in comparison to the show and these actors, so I say no to nothing." Fogelman said the show's talented cast -- Mandy Moore, Milo Ventimiglia, Sterling K. Brown, Chrissy Metz, Justin Hartley, Susan Kelechi Watson, Jon Huertas and Chris Sullivan--will be "flooding your movie and TV screens for years to come."

"When I want to do something for This Is Us with these guys, I suspect they'll all be very busy and winning awards and Emmys and Oscars and all this stuff," he added. Still, though, Fogelman is not opposed to the concept.

"If we could figure out a movie down the road, I'd love to get back together with these guys and do it," he said. "I don't know what that would be. By the end of this season, I think we'll have told the complete story, so, I'm not sure. If you're doing the movie of, like, what would happen if Jack survived the fire or something, but I don't know..." 'This Is Us' premiered on NBC in 2016. The acclaimed series follows the Pearson family across multiple decades as they navigate life together.

"It's so wild to be a part of a show that means so much to so many people," said Moore, 37. "I hope the show is remembered fondly. I hope that people find the parallels between their lives and what they're seeing on the show. That, to me, is sort of what makes it so special." As for Metz, the 41-year-old actress said she believed the NBC series will "be a show that people can go back and watch" for years to come. "I hope that it's a show that lasts forever," she added.

'This Is Us' airs Tuesdays at 9 pm ET on NBC. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)