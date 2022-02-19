Left Menu

Farhan Akhtar marries Shibani Dandekar

The wedding was attended by Farhan and Dandekars friends from the industry, including actors Hrithik Roshan, Saqib Saleem, Rhea Chakraborty, filmmaker Farah Khan, Farhans sister Zoya Akhtar, music composers Shankar Mahadevan, Ehsaan Noorani and Loy Mendonsa among others.

PTI | Mumbai | Updated: 19-02-2022 21:24 IST | Created: 19-02-2022 21:16 IST
Farhan Akhtar marries Shibani Dandekar
Frahan, 48, sported a black tuxedo with matching bow while 41-year-old Dandekar wore an off-shoulder red gown—teamed with a veil of the same colour. Image Credit: IANS
  • Country:
  • India

Bollywood star and filmmaker Farhan Akhtar on Saturday got married to actor-host Shibani Dandekar in an intimate ceremony attended by family and close friends in Khandala. The duo tied the knot at a farmhouse in Khandala, a hill station close to Mumbai, after dating each other for more than four years.

Although there was no official confirmation from the couple, the social media has been flooded with images from the wedding ceremony.

Frahan, 48, sported a black tuxedo with matching bow while 41-year-old Dandekar wore an off-shoulder red gown—teamed with a veil of the same colour.

According to reports, the duo exchanged wedding vows in an intimate ceremony where close friends and family of the couple were present. The wedding was attended by Farhan and Dandekar's friends from the industry, including actors Hrithik Roshan, Saqib Saleem, Rhea Chakraborty, filmmaker Farah Khan, Farhan's sister Zoya Akhtar, music composers Shankar Mahadevan, Ehsaan Noorani and Loy Mendonsa among others. Earlier in the day, Farah Khan posted a photo with Zoya Akhtar from the wedding ceremony on her Instagram page.

''Aaj hamare bhai @faroutakhtar ki shaadi hain (Today, our brother Farhan is getting married) @zoieakhtar #sisterselfie #khandala'' she wrote in the caption.

Farhan, son of screenwriters Javed Akhtar and Honey Irani, was previously married to Adhuna Bhabani. The duo, who divorced each other after 16 years of marriage, have two daughters— Shakya and Akira.

Dandekar has featured on series like ''Four More Shots Please'' and ''Hostages''.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Northrop Grumman’s Cygnus space freighter counts down to Saturday launch

Northrop Grumman’s Cygnus space freighter counts down to Saturday launch

 United States
2
India's GDP likely to grow at 5.8 pc in Oct-Dec: SBI report

India's GDP likely to grow at 5.8 pc in Oct-Dec: SBI report

 India
3
ESA's Solar Orbiter captures giant solar eruption

ESA's Solar Orbiter captures giant solar eruption

 Global
4
197 extra Community Connectors to help whānau for self Isolating

197 extra Community Connectors to help whānau for self Isolating

 New Zealand

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

African tech solutions to plastic pollution can only flourish if there is consumer buy-in

Another day, another scandal: Big Four auditors need to reign in their subsidiaries

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022