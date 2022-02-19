The Curse of Oak Island Season 10: Is the renewal likely & when can History release it?

The Curse of Oak Island Season 9 dropped its final episode on February 15, 2022, on the History channel. It is too early to say if there'll be a renewal of the show but fans have started speculating about The Curse of Oak Island Season 10. So will fans ever get to see the Lagina Brothers returning on a treasure hunt?

Some viewers are convinced it is only a matter of time before the official announcement for The Curse of Oak Island Season 10 comes. Since The Curse of Oak Island Season 9 showed the Laginas getting closer to discovering the hidden treasure and solving the 226-year-old mystery, one theory believes there has to be a Season 10, if only to bring the story to its natural ending.

In the last season, the team finds evidence of a massive sailing vessel hiding in the swamp and becomes more confident about the fact that their theory is working right. The team tried to locate the exact area of the ship in the wetland. Therefore, The Curse of Oak Island Season 10 might show the Lagina Brothers continuing their digging to unearth the vessel to uncover the swamp's secret.

The Curse of Oak Island Season 9 Episode 15, i.e., the final episode showed that the team discovers unexpected scientific evidence of the Knights Templar's theory about the Oak Island mystery. Many historians suggest that the Knights Templar story is associated with the famous treasure hunt on Oak Island, Nova Scotia.

Therefore, the possibility of The Curse of Oak Island Season 10 is high. The series will definitely return to solve the Oak Island mystery off the shore of Nova Scotia.

History Channel's real-life treasure hunting series, The Curse of Oak Island was tuned by nearly three million viewers each week, noted the University of Calgary. Since 2014, History premiered all the earlier seasons of the show in November. Also, the makers are steadily increasing the episode counts since it was first premiered in 2014. So, we could expect more episodes than before in The Curse of Oak Island Season 10.

In terms of the release date, currently, The Curse of Oak Island Season 10 is yet to be renewed. Still, we could guess its possibility.

Season 9 was renewed within a few months after Season 8 had released on May 4, 2021. The Curse of Oak Island Season 9 was released on November 2, which came relatively quickly, while the entire entertainment industry projects sway on the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic.

So, if we follow the past records, a new season is released every November, therefore if the series is renewed with Season 10 within 3 months, we can expect The Curse of Oak Island Season 10 to be released in mid or end of 2022.

