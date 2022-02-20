Kanye West calls out Kris Jenner's longtime boyfriend Corey Gamble

Left Menu

American rapper and songwriter Kanye West has aired his grievances with Kris Jenner's longtime boyfriend, Corey Gamble, in a fiery social media post.

American rapper and songwriter Kanye West has aired his grievances with Kris Jenner's longtime boyfriend, Corey Gamble, in a fiery social media post. The rapper took to Instagram Saturday with a lengthy statement bashing Gamble, claiming he lacks faith.

"God has a plan to remove the Godless Corey needed to never be here anyway And I think he's a nice person Not a great person A nice person who used to be around Puff's family then got around Justin Bieber and then when Kris got divorced he slid in," West's post begins. He went on to claim that he had Gamble removed from his daughter's birthday party. West also alluded to rumors that circulated online earlier in the week about Gamble allegedly being unfaithful to Jenner. According to reports, the rapper posted a headline about it but has since deleted it, reported Fox News. "He's not messy enough to do something like this," West said, adding, "It's on purpose."

Kim Kardashian's estranged husband then went on to praise his mother-in-law. "I love Kris. This woman is a hero and she's done what she's had to do to protect her family and make sure they prosper even if it meant telling everyone not to listen to me I respect her grind her hustle and her mind Kris is one of the best to ever do it," his post states. West made headlines in recent weeks for comments about his divorce from Kardashian, who filed to end their marriage in February 2021.

This week, West filed a response to Kardashian's request for a judge to declare her legally single. West requested the court make three separate orders. The first is his request for Kardashian to obtain a waiver of such rights "from any new spouse prior to remarriage, until a final custody determination has been made."

Secondly, West asked that if he or Kardashian dies, the parties' money is reimbursed before there is a final judgment on property. Lastly, he asked that Kardashian not transfer assets "out of any trust and will defer receipt of any benefit or other right that occurs under a trust as a result of status being terminated until there is a final judgment on property."

West's attorney argued in the papers that the 'Keeping Up with the Kardashians' alum's motion should be denied without prejudice so that she can "refile it with the mandatory corrections and requested conditions" West is proposing. The SKIMS founder and the rapper share four children North, Saint, Chicago and Psalm. Jenner and Gamble have been dating since 2014, as per Fox News.

