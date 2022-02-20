Left Menu

Social change happens through fun, family entertainer films: Huma Qureshi on ‘Double XL’

Billed as a slice-of-life comedy that revolves around body weight stereotypes, the film is directed by Helmet fame Satramm Ramani and also stars Sonakshi Sinha.Double XL explores the journey of two plus-size women -- Rajshree Trivedi Qureshi from Meerut and Saira Khanna Sinha from New Delhi as they navigate societys beauty standards.

PTI | Mumbai | Updated: 20-02-2022 12:07 IST | Created: 20-02-2022 12:06 IST
Huma Qureshi (Image source: Instagram) Image Credit: ANI
Actor Huma Qureshi says she decided to do "Double XL", a film about body shaming, as she believes a ''fun family entertainer'' like the upcoming project can play an important role in bringing about a change in society.

Billed as a ''slice-of-life comedy'' that revolves around body weight stereotypes, the film is directed by "Helmet" fame Satramm Ramani and also stars Sonakshi Sinha.

"Double XL" explores the journey of two plus-size women -- Rajshree Trivedi (Qureshi) from Meerut and Saira Khanna (Sinha) from New Delhi as they navigate society's beauty standards.

"It is a very important, fun and entertaining film. I can't wait to share it with everyone. I really believe that social change happens through fun, commercial, and family entertainer films," Qureshi, who currently stars in the ZEE5 series "Mithya", told PTI.

But not every social responsibility should fall on filmmakers, she pointed out.

"We have to be responsible when we are making the film. It is a situation where you have to monitor your own choices and why you are doing it," the 35-year-old actor added.

Produced by T-Series, Wakaoo Films and Mudassar Aziz, "Double XL" is scheduled to be released in 2022.

Besides this film, Qureshi is awaiting the release of her Tamil movie "Valimai", co-starring Ajith.

She will also be seen in the Netflix film "Monica Oh My Darling" and the second season of SonyLIV series "Maharani".

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

