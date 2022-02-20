Left Menu

Shoot of Ajay Devgn's ‘Bholaa’ begins

The shoot of Bollywood star Ajay Devgn-starrer Bholaa, a remake of 2019s Tamil hit Kaithi, is underway.The official Twitter account of AjayDevgn FFilms shared the news on Saturday.Excited to announce our next Film The upcoming film also features Tabu.Devgn also recently started shooting for the sequel to the 2015 crime thriller Drishyam, which will also see Tabu reprising her role.

PTI | Mumbai | Updated: 20-02-2022 12:19 IST | Created: 20-02-2022 12:17 IST
Shoot of Ajay Devgn's ‘Bholaa’ begins
Ajay Devgn (Image source: Instagram) Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

The shoot of Bollywood star Ajay Devgn-starrer "Bholaa", a remake of 2019's Tamil hit "Kaithi", is underway.

The official Twitter account of AjayDevgn FFilms shared the news on Saturday.

"Excited to announce our next Film! Shoot begins #Bholaa @ajaydevgn #Tabu @dharmendraedt @sandeep_kewlani @KumarMangat @Meena_Iye @AamilKeeyanKhan #AnkushSingh #Shridhar @aseematographer @DaanishGandhi @sadhwanisam," the tweet read.

Written and directed by Lokesh Kanagaraj, the original film revolved around an ex-convict (played by Karthi) who decides to meet his daughter for the first time after being released from prison but gets caught in a face-off between police and drug mafia.

The Hindi version of "Kaithi" is helmed by Dharmendra Sharma, who has served as an editor on many films of Devgn's like ''Son of Sardaar'', ''Shivaay'', and ''Bhuj: The Pride of India'', among others. The upcoming film also features Tabu.

Devgn also recently started shooting for the sequel to the 2015 crime thriller "Drishyam", which will also see Tabu reprising her role.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
You can now share your live location with Snapchat friends: Here's how

You can now share your live location with Snapchat friends: Here's how

 Global
2
Health News Roundup: Australia reports 43 COVID deaths before expanded border reopening; China reports 137 new coronavirus cases on Feb 18 vs 87 day earlier and more

Health News Roundup: Australia reports 43 COVID deaths before expanded borde...

 Global
3
(Update: Launch delayed) SpaceX to launch 46 more Starlink satellites tomorrow, Feb 20

(Update: Launch delayed) SpaceX to launch 46 more Starlink satellites tomorr...

 United States
4
International Space Station: how Nasa plans to destroy it – and the dangers involved

International Space Station: how Nasa plans to destroy it – and the dangers ...

 Canada

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

African tech solutions to plastic pollution can only flourish if there is consumer buy-in

Another day, another scandal: Big Four auditors need to reign in their subsidiaries

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022