Shoot of Ajay Devgn's ‘Bholaa’ begins

The shoot of Bollywood star Ajay Devgn-starrer "Bholaa", a remake of 2019's Tamil hit "Kaithi", is underway.

The official Twitter account of AjayDevgn FFilms shared the news on Saturday.

"Excited to announce our next Film! Shoot begins #Bholaa @ajaydevgn #Tabu @dharmendraedt @sandeep_kewlani @KumarMangat @Meena_Iye @AamilKeeyanKhan #AnkushSingh #Shridhar @aseematographer @DaanishGandhi @sadhwanisam," the tweet read.

Written and directed by Lokesh Kanagaraj, the original film revolved around an ex-convict (played by Karthi) who decides to meet his daughter for the first time after being released from prison but gets caught in a face-off between police and drug mafia.

The Hindi version of "Kaithi" is helmed by Dharmendra Sharma, who has served as an editor on many films of Devgn's like ''Son of Sardaar'', ''Shivaay'', and ''Bhuj: The Pride of India'', among others. The upcoming film also features Tabu.

Devgn also recently started shooting for the sequel to the 2015 crime thriller "Drishyam", which will also see Tabu reprising her role.

