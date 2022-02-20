Left Menu

Taapsee Pannu wraps up 'Woh Ladki Hai Kahaan'

ANI | Mumbai (Maharashtra) | Updated: 20-02-2022 13:01 IST | Created: 20-02-2022 13:01 IST
Taapsee Pannu (Image source: Instagram). Image Credit: ANI
Actor Taapsee Pannu has finished shooting for 'Woh Ladki Hai Kahaan''. On Sunday, Taapsee, who will be seen essaying the role of a cop in the movie, took to Instagram and shared the update with fans.

Calling the film 'a therapeutic experience', she wrote, "And it's yet another WRAP! I can't begin to tell how important was this film for me and my filmography. @arshadasyed I will always remember the only standing instruction I got from you during our prep meeting........ you have exhausted yourself enough for years now just come n have fun on the set with this one. N Obediently enough I had a BLAST being the badass ACP Komal Sharma, my first ever cop avtaar!" Helmed by Arshad Sayed, 'Woh Ladki Hai Kahaan' also stars Pratik Gandhi in the lead role.

In the post, she also thanked Pratik for being an amazing co-star. She added, "Thank you for being a co-star who I could really jam with in front of the camera as much as behind the camera. You truly helped me perform better by just being so good at your craft.

The film has been produced under the banner of Roy Kapur Films. (ANI)

