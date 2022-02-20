Left Menu

Rihanna covers baby bump for dinner date with A$AP Rocky

Rihanna and A$AP Rocky, who are currently expecting their first baby together, on Friday evening, enjoyed a date night in New York City.

ANI | Washington DC | Updated: 20-02-2022 13:55 IST | Created: 20-02-2022 13:55 IST
For the night out, Rihanna wore a New York Mets t-shirt, which covered her growing baby bump. She kept the look casual and cool with bedazzled faded jeans and an orange jacket. Meanwhile, A$AP Rocky attended the evening outing wearing a matching all-white ensemble featuring colorful, bejeweled accents. He stuck to a theme with a pair of white sneakers.

Rihanna has been putting her bare baby bump on display since she and A$AP Rocky announced they were expecting in late January. The singer recently told People magazine that she has embraced the good and the bad with her newfound curves. Noting that "it's fun," but also "a challenge" to play with fashion while pregnant, Rihanna explained at the Fenty Beauty Universe Event in Los Angeles earlier this month, "I like it. I'm enjoying it."

Rihanna also explained that fashion helps her feel most confident these days, despite some general malaise and discomfort. Her evening out in New York City came after the music superstar continued to showcase her chic maternity style the day before.

The 'Diamonds' singer was photographed out and about on Thursday afternoon, showing off her growing baby bump in a baggy leopard-print jacket that was left partially unzipped near her belly. As per People magazine, Rihanna paired the animal-print outerwear with black sweatpants, furry brown heels, and a black hat over her hair, which fell behind her shoulders in loose waves. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

