Tiger Shroff shares 'Poori Gal Baat' song teaser, praises co-star Mouni Roy

Tiger Shroff is all praises for co-star Mouni Roy for their much-awaited Punjabi-English song 'Poori Gal Baat', voiced by Tiger himself.

ANI | Mumbai (Maharashtra) | Updated: 20-02-2022 16:51 IST | Created: 20-02-2022 16:51 IST
Still from 'Poori Gal Baat' song teaser (Image source: Instagram). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Appreciating his co-star Mouni, he wrote, "Had the pleasure of working with the beautiful and talented @imouniroy ! cant wait to share my first punjabi single #poorigalbaat with you all." In another social media post, Tiger shared his experience of singing the upcoming song.

He wrote, "Definitely one of the most challenging things I've attempted. Cant say a word of it but tried singing My first punjabi/english single #PooriGalBaat coming soon." Meanwhile, on the film front, Tiger has 'Heropanti 2', 'Ganapath' and 'Bade Miyan Chote Miyan' in his kitty. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

