Madhuri Dixit Nene looks gorgeous in floral outfit for 'The Kapil Sharma Show'

Bollywood star Madhuri Dixit Nene, on Sunday, shared a photograph in which she looks radiant in a floral outfit. The 54-year-old actor recently made an appearance on 'The Kapil Sharma Show' to promote her upcoming web series 'The Fame Game'.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 20-02-2022 17:31 IST | Created: 20-02-2022 17:31 IST
Madhuri Dixit Nene (Image Source:Instagram). Image Credit: ANI
Bollywood star Madhuri Dixit Nene, on Sunday, shared a photograph in which she looks radiant in a floral outfit. The 54-year-old actor recently made an appearance on 'The Kapil Sharma Show' to promote her upcoming web series 'The Fame Game'. The 'Aaja Nachle' actor took to her Instagram handle and shared the outfit, along with the caption, "Laughter is the best medicine & who better to share it with than my costars from The Fame Game. Catch us tonight on The Kapil Sharma Show at 9:30 pm! #TheFameGame #SundayMood".

Madhuri looks gorgeous as she sported a crop top that comes with a U neckline with a cape-like jacket embellished with floral print. The attire matches with a bright red colour skirt. She completed her look with light makeup. She chose silver earrings, rings and strappy red sandals as accessories. Meanwhile, the actor is busy promoting her OTT debut with the upcoming web series 'The Fame Game. It will be released on February 25. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

