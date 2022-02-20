Disha Patani wraps shoot of ‘Ek Villain Returns’

Bollywood actor Disha Patani on Sunday said she has completed filming her upcoming movie "Ek Villain Returns".

The action-thriller is a sequel to the 2014 hit film "Ek Villain", directed by Mohit Suri, who is returning to the helm for the follow-up.

Patani took to Instagram Stories to share the news about finishing her portions of the movie with her fans and followers.

"It's a wrap #ekvillainreturns," the 29-year-old actor wrote.

The original film, starring Sidharth Malhotra, Shraddha Kapoor and Riteish Deshmukh, was a revenge drama about a criminal whose wife is murdered by a sadistic serial killer.

"Ek Villain Returns" also features John Abraham, Arjun Kapoor and Tara Sutaria.

The film is backed by Ekta Kapoor's Balaji Motion Pictures and Bhushan Kumar's T-Series.

