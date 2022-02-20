Rakul Preet Singh, Jackky Bhagnani visit Taj Mahal

Actor Rakul Preet Singh and her boyfriend Jackky Bhagnani have paid visit to Taj Mahal today. Several videos and pictures have been doing the rounds on the internet in which the couple can be seen visiting the historical monument.

While Rakul sported a mint green chikankari kurta with jeans and shoes, Jackky was dressed in a white kurta and black pants. Reportedly, the two are in Agra to attend Luv Ranjan's wedding.

Last year, on Rakul's 31st birthday, the lovebirds made their relationship official. (ANI)

