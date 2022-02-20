Left Menu

FACTBOX-Queen Elizabeth, Britain's longest-reigning monarch

Here are some facts about the queen: - Elizabeth was born at 17 Bruton St, London, on April 21, 1926, and christened on May 29 that year in the private chapel at Buckingham Palace.

Reuters | London | Updated: 20-02-2022 18:24 IST | Created: 20-02-2022 18:21 IST
FACTBOX-Queen Elizabeth, Britain's longest-reigning monarch
British Queen Elizabeth II. Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • United Kingdom

Queen Elizabeth, Britain's longest-reigning monarch, tested positive for COVID-19 on Sunday. Here are some facts about the queen:

- Elizabeth was born at 17 Bruton St, London, on April 21, 1926, and christened on May 29 that year in the private chapel at Buckingham Palace. - She became heir apparent when her uncle Edward VIII abdicated on Dec. 11, 1936 and her father George VI became king. She was 10-years-old.

- She married navy lieutenant Philip Mountbatten, a Greek Prince, at London's Westminster Abbey on Nov. 20, 1947. They had four children: Charles (born in 1948), Princess Anne,(1950), Prince Andrew (1960) and Prince Edward (1964). Philip died in April 2021, aged 99. - She ascended the throne on Feb. 6, 1952, on the death of her father while she was in Kenya on a royal tour. She was crowned on June 2, 1953 at Westminster Abbey, the first coronation to be televised.

- On Sept. 9, 2015, she surpassed the 63 years, 7 months, 2 days, 16 hours and 23 minutes that her great-great-grandmother Queen Victoria spent on the throne to become the longest-reigning monarch in a line dating back to Norman King William the Conqueror in 1066. - She celebrated her Platinum Jubilee - the 70th anniversary of her accession - on Feb. 6, 2022.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Mandaviya lays foundation stone of nano urea project at RCF's Trombay plant

Mandaviya lays foundation stone of nano urea project at RCF's Trombay plant

 India
2
(Update: Launch delayed) SpaceX to launch 46 more Starlink satellites tomorrow, Feb 20

(Update: Launch delayed) SpaceX to launch 46 more Starlink satellites tomorr...

 United States
3
Health News Roundup: Australia reports 43 COVID deaths before expanded border reopening; China reports 137 new coronavirus cases on Feb 18 vs 87 day earlier and more

Health News Roundup: Australia reports 43 COVID deaths before expanded borde...

 Global
4
You can now share your live location with Snapchat friends: Here's how

You can now share your live location with Snapchat friends: Here's how

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

African tech solutions to plastic pollution can only flourish if there is consumer buy-in

Another day, another scandal: Big Four auditors need to reign in their subsidiaries

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022