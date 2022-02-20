Entertainment News Roundup: Ten million Americans tune in to watch Olympic figure skating drama; Paul McCartney announces 14-date U.S. tour, first live shows since 2019 and more

Left Menu

Following is a summary of current entertainment news briefs. Ten million Americans tune in to watch Olympic figure skating drama The faltering performance of 15-year-old Russian figure skater Kamila Valieva in Thursday night's long-form routine drew an audience of 10.3 million to NBCUniversal's Olympic television and digital broadcasts, according to network figures.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 20-02-2022 18:35 IST | Created: 20-02-2022 18:31 IST
Following is a summary of current entertainment news briefs.

Ten million Americans tune in to watch Olympic figure skating drama

The faltering performance of 15-year-old Russian figure skater Kamila Valieva in Thursday night's long-form routine drew an audience of 10.3 million to NBCUniversal's Olympic television and digital broadcasts, according to network figures. The U.S. primetime replay of the skating competition brought in 1.4 million more viewers than the previous night's Olympics coverage, NBC said.

Paul McCartney announces 14-date U.S. tour, first live shows since 2019

Sir Paul McCartney plans to launch a 14-date U.S. concert tour in the Pacific Northwest this spring, marking his first series of live performances since the end of a world tour in 2019, the former Beatle announced on Friday. The "Got Back" tour will open on April 28 in Spokane, Washington, McCartney's first show in that city, followed by back-to-back concerts at the Climate Pledge Arena in Seattle on May 2-3, according to the tour schedule posted on his official website.

Brad Pitt sues ex-wife Angelina Jolie for selling stake in French winery

Brad Pitt sued his former wife Angelina Jolie for selling her stake in a French winery they had bought together -- and where they were married -- to a Russian businessman. In a lawsuit filed in Los Angeles on Thursday, Pitt said Jolie broke their agreement not to sell their interests in Chateau Miraval without the other's consent by selling her stake to a unit of Stoli Group, a spirits maker controlled by oligarch Yuri Shefler.

Iconic Madonna dress and pre-Beatles drum kit go up for auction in California

The pink Marilyn Monroe-style dress worn by pop star Madonna in her 1984 "Material Girl" music video and a drum kit used by the prototype Beatles are some of the items going under the hammer at a music memorabilia auction in California. The Madonna lot, consisting of a pink satin dress with bustier top and oversized pink satin bow, satin opera gloves and rhinestone bracelets, is estimated to fetch between $100,000 and $200,000 when it goes under the hammer in May, as part of the "Music Icons" auction at Julien's Auctions.

(With inputs from agencies.)

