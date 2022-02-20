Vikrant Massey gives a glimpse of his 'kurta faad haldi'

A few days after getting married to Sheetal Thakur, actor Vikrant Massey, on Sunday, treated fans by sharing his haldi pictures on social media. In the images, the couple can be seen dressed in yellow and white outfits with their faces covered with haldi (turmeric powder).

"Kurta faad Haldi (torn shirt Haldi)," he captioned the post. The same post was also shared by Sheetal and she captioned it as," Humari haldi.'

Reacting to the post, many celebrities flooded in with congratulatory messages. "All the best. Wish you a blissful life together," Ronit Roy commented.

"Congratulations," actor Tisca Chopra commented. Vikrant and Sheetal tied the knot this Friday in Himachal Pradesh. (ANI)

