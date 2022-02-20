Left Menu

Kamal Haasan opts out of 'Bigg Boss'

Veteran actor Kamal Haasan, on Sunday, announced that he has been taking a break from hosting the ongoing season of Bigg Boss Tamil Ultimate, which is Bigg Boss Tamil's OTT version.

Veteran actor Kamal Haasan, on Sunday, announced that he has been taking a break from hosting the ongoing season of Bigg Boss Tamil Ultimate, which is Bigg Boss Tamil's OTT version. He issued a statement in which he stated that he has decided to opt out of the show due to the clash of production and post-production work of his film Vikram, directed by Lokesh Kanagraj.

Kamal also mentioned that so far the teams of Bigg Boss Ultimate and Vikram had "meticulously planned to ensure the production" of the show and the film did not clash. However, it has become "practically impossible" for him to manage both the projects simultaneously.

"The rescheduling of the production activities for Vikram that we are forced to do on account of the lockdown and restrictions imposed, have unavoidably resulted in an overlap of dates required to be allotted for Bigg Boss Ultimate. Considering the fact that some more days of shoot are left to complete the scenes which have the combination of some of the most prominent stars and technicians of the Film Industry, it has become practically impossible to manage both Vikram and Bigg Boss together. It would be unfair to make such eminent stars and technicians wait for me, considering their schedule and other commitments that they might already have. Consequently, I am now constrained to opt out of this season of Bigg Boss," the statement read. Meanwhile, Kamal is awaiting the release of 'Indian 2', which has been directed by S Shankar. (ANI)

