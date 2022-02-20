Sandra Oh starrer 'Umma' gets release date

Sony has announced the release date for Stage 6 Films' 'Umma' featuring Grey's Anatomy star Sandra Oh. According to Deadline, the Sam Raimi-produced horror drama 'Umma' will be released on March 18, 2022.

Written and directed by Iris K. Shim, 'Umma', which is the Korean word for 'mother', centres on Amanda (Sandra Oh) and her daughter (Fivel Stewart) living a quiet life on an American farm, but when the remains of her estranged mother arrive from Korea, Amanda becomes haunted by the fear of turning into her own mother. The film is written and directed by Iris K. Shim. Sam Raimi and Zainab Azizi are the producers. The executive producers are Peter Luo, Cheng Yang, Yedong Mu, Tao Zhou, Andre Ovredal, Matt Black, Marcei Brown, Jeanette Volturno, and Sandra Oh.

The cast also includes MeeWha Alana Lee, Tom Yi, Odeya Rush and Dermot Mulroney. (ANI)

