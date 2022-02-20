Left Menu

Tiger Shroff, Tara Sutaria shooting for 'Heropanti 2' last schedule in Abu Dhabi

Tiger Shroff and Tara Sutaria have been shooting for the last schedule of their upcoming action thriller drama 'Heropanti 2' in Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 20-02-2022 22:10 IST | Created: 20-02-2022 22:10 IST
Tiger Shroff, Tara Sutaria (Image source: Instagram). Image Credit: ANI
Tiger shared a short video of himself relaxing inside a pool amid the dessert. "Cooling off in the dessert after a hard day work #heropanti last sched." Tara also shared a scenic view of the dunes and wrote, "Arabic afternoons" alongside the picture.

For the unversed, the makers recently released a new poster of the upcoming film that is slated to release on April 29, 2022, on the occasion of Eid. In the poster, Tiger can be seen in a wounded, rustic avatar sitting on a swanky car along with the beautiful Tara, who poses in style.

'Heropanti 2' will see Tiger reunite with Tara after they worked together in 'Student Of The Year 2'. The upcoming romantic-action film helmed by Ahmed Khan also stars Nawazuddin Siddiqui. The film is set to clash with Ajay Devgn's 'Runway 34' that also stars Amitabh Bachchan and Rakul Preet Singh in the lead roles.

'Heropanti 2' is produced by Sajid Nadiadwala under the production house Nadiadwala Grandson Entertainment. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

