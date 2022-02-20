Three-day winter carnival concludes in J&K's Bhaderwah

A three-day winter carnival in the picturesque Bhaderwah in Jammu and Kashmir's Doda district drew a large number of people and concluded on Sunday, an official spokesman said.

The carnival was organised to boost tourism in the region, severely hampered by the COVID-19 pandemic. It showcased the beauty of snow-filled meadows of Bhaderwah.

The festival was organised by the district administration in collaboration with Bhaderwah Development Authority, the Army's Rashtriya Rifles and Jawahar Institute of Mountaineering.

''The event was organised to boost local tourism trade and promote Bhaderwah as a major tourist destination and attract the film industry, which has already accepted Bhaderwah as a favourite shooting location,” Doda Deputy Commissioner Vikas Sharma said.

The three-day winter carnival offered a great deal of attraction for the visitors.

Colourful cultural programmes and various sporting competitions were organised as part of the festival in snow-filled sprawling meadows of the Jai Valley.

