Left Menu

Three-day winter carnival concludes in J&K's Bhaderwah

PTI | Jammu | Updated: 20-02-2022 22:25 IST | Created: 20-02-2022 22:25 IST
Three-day winter carnival concludes in J&K's Bhaderwah
  • Country:
  • India

A three-day winter carnival in the picturesque Bhaderwah in Jammu and Kashmir's Doda district drew a large number of people and concluded on Sunday, an official spokesman said.

The carnival was organised to boost tourism in the region, severely hampered by the COVID-19 pandemic. It showcased the beauty of snow-filled meadows of Bhaderwah.

The festival was organised by the district administration in collaboration with Bhaderwah Development Authority, the Army's Rashtriya Rifles and Jawahar Institute of Mountaineering.

''The event was organised to boost local tourism trade and promote Bhaderwah as a major tourist destination and attract the film industry, which has already accepted Bhaderwah as a favourite shooting location,” Doda Deputy Commissioner Vikas Sharma said.

The three-day winter carnival offered a great deal of attraction for the visitors.

Colourful cultural programmes and various sporting competitions were organised as part of the festival in snow-filled sprawling meadows of the Jai Valley.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Mandaviya lays foundation stone of nano urea project at RCF's Trombay plant

Mandaviya lays foundation stone of nano urea project at RCF's Trombay plant

 India
2
(Update: Launch delayed) SpaceX to launch 46 more Starlink satellites tomorrow, Feb 20

(Update: Launch delayed) SpaceX to launch 46 more Starlink satellites tomorr...

 United States
3
Health News Roundup: Australia reports 43 COVID deaths before expanded border reopening; China reports 137 new coronavirus cases on Feb 18 vs 87 day earlier and more

Health News Roundup: Australia reports 43 COVID deaths before expanded borde...

 Global
4
You can now share your live location with Snapchat friends: Here's how

You can now share your live location with Snapchat friends: Here's how

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

African tech solutions to plastic pollution can only flourish if there is consumer buy-in

Another day, another scandal: Big Four auditors need to reign in their subsidiaries

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022