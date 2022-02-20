'Shershaah' bags Dadasaheb Phalke Awards for Best Film

Vishnuvaradhan directorial biographical war film 'Shershaah' has bagged the 'Best Film' award at the Dadasaheb Phalke International Awards 2022 ceremony on Sunday. The official Instagram account of Dadasaheb Phalke International Film Festival announced the news by writing, "Congratulations to Shershaah for winning the award for Best Film at Dadasaheb Phalke International Film Festival Awards2022. Your hard work and perseverance have paid off. Team DPIFF wishes you good luck in your future endeavours."

Directed by Vishnuvaradhan, 'Shershaah' is based on the life of Param Vir Chakra awardee Vikram Batra, who laid down his life in the service of the nation while recapturing Indian territories from Pakistani intruders during the Kargil War in 1999. The film, which was released on Amazon Prime Video on 12 August 2021, was hailed by everyone. The film stars Sidharth Malhotra as Vikram Batra and Kiara Advani as his girlfriend Dimple Cheema. The film was produced by Dharma Productions and Kaash Entertainment, with Hiroo Yash Johar, Karan Johar, Apoorva Mehta, Shabbir Boxwala, Ajay Shah, and Himanshu Gandhi serving as producers.

For the unversed, Sidharth and Kiara also bagged the 'Critics Best Actor' awards for their lead roles in the film. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)