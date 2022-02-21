Left Menu

Convicted fraudster Bernie Madoff's sister, husband found dead

The sister of fraudster Bernie Madoff, who was convicted of masterminding the largest known Ponzi scheme in history, and her husband died last week from an apparent murder-suicide, authorities said on Sunday.

The sister of fraudster Bernie Madoff, who was convicted of masterminding the largest known Ponzi scheme in history, and her husband died last week from an apparent murder-suicide, authorities said on Sunday. Madoff's sister, Sondra Wiener, 87, and her husband Marvin were found with gunshot wounds on Thursday in Boynton Beach, Florida, according to a statement from the Palm Beach Sheriff's Office.

"After further investigation it appears to be a murder/suicide," the office said. The medical examiner will determine the cause of death. Madoff died at age 82 last year in federal prison, where he was serving a 150-year sentence.

His massive scheme, estimated as high as $64.8 billion, went undiscovered for years and ensnared thousands of victims, including charities, hedge funds, celebrities and pension funds.

