Left Menu

Kareena Kapoor pens a sweet wish for son Jeh on his first birthday

As her second son Jeh turned one today, actor Kareena Kapoor Khan took to Instagram and posted a sweet birthday wish for the little one.

ANI | Mumbai (Maharashtra) | Updated: 21-02-2022 10:28 IST | Created: 21-02-2022 10:28 IST
Kareena Kapoor pens a sweet wish for son Jeh on his first birthday
Kareena Kapoor Khan with her son Jeh (Image source: Instagram). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

As her second son Jeh turned one today, actor Kareena Kapoor Khan took to Instagram and posted a sweet birthday wish for the little one. She shared a candid picture of her firstborn Taimur with Jeh. In the image, the brothers can be seen crawling on the floor.

Giving the picture a hilarious touch, Kareena captioned it as, "Bhaiii, wait for me I am One today..let's explore the world together ...ofcourse with Amma following us everywhere...Happy birthday My Jeh baba...My life #Mera Beta#My Tiger#To Eternity and beyond." As soon as Kareena shared the image, fans and members from the film industry chimed into the comment section to wish Jeh a happy birthday.

"Jeh Baba," actor Amrita Arora commented, adding a string of red heart emojis to it. "Happy birthday Jeh Jaan. Love you always. And Tim too," Saif Ali Khan's sister Saba wrote.

Kareena and Saif Ali Khan tied the knot in 2012. Four years later, in 2016, the two were blessed with their first son Taimur, and last year, they embraced parenthood once again with the birth of Jeh. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
J&K: 'Janbhagidari Portal' moved to different server for speed

J&K: 'Janbhagidari Portal' moved to different server for speed

 India
2
'Call of Duty' to let users destroy cheaters with automatic god mode

'Call of Duty' to let users destroy cheaters with automatic god mode

 United States
3
EXCLUSIVE-Trump's Truth Social app set for release Monday in Apple App Store, per executive

EXCLUSIVE-Trump's Truth Social app set for release Monday in Apple App Store...

 United States
4
Scientists who treated HIV infected patient with special stem-cell transplant, suggest it as possible cure

Scientists who treated HIV infected patient with special stem-cell transplan...

 United States

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

African tech solutions to plastic pollution can only flourish if there is consumer buy-in

Another day, another scandal: Big Four auditors need to reign in their subsidiaries

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022