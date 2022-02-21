Entertainment News Roundup: Tom Holland's 'Uncharted' Tops Box Office Charts With $44 Million Debut; Justin Bieber tests positive for COVID, reschedules Las Vegas show -CNN
Following is a summary of current entertainment news briefs.
Tom Holland's 'Uncharted' Tops Box Office Charts With $44 Million Debut
Sony's long-in-the-works video game adaptation "Uncharted" collected $44 million over the weekend, enough to lead domestic box office charts and solidify Tom Holland's star power. The big-budget action-adventure has been positioned as a key test of Holland's bankability outside of his blockbuster success as Spider-Man. "Uncharted" has received mixed reviews, at best, so it's safe to assume the 25-year-old British actor had a healthy hand in selling tickets. It also helps that "Uncharted" is rated PG-13 and based on one of the most popular video games.
Justin Bieber tests positive for COVID, reschedules Las Vegas show -CNN
Justin Bieber has a mild case of COVID-19, CNN reported on Sunday citing a representative for the Canadian singer. Bieber was scheduled to perform as part of his "Justice World Tour" in Las Vegas on Sunday, but the show has been postponed due to his postive COVID test, the report said.
