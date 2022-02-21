Left Menu

Sakina Jaffrey boards cast of Showtime's 'Billions' as series regular

Billions, which was recently renewed for a seventh season, also features Asia Kate Dillon, Condola Rashad, Jeffrey DeMunn and Daniel Breaker.The series is created and executive produced by showrunners Brian Koppelman and David Levien. Beth Schacter is also attached as a showrunner and executive producer

Actor Sakina Jaffrey has joined Showtime drama series ''Billions'' as a series regular. According to Deadline, the ''House of Cards'' alumna will appear opposite stars Paul Giamatti, Corey Stoll, and Maggie Siff in the upcoming season six of ''Billions''. In the show, a complex drama about power politics in the world of New York high finance, Jaffrey will play Daevisha 'Dave' Mahar, a dogged defense attorney at a white-shoe firm, who goes up against New York State Attorney General Chuck Rhoades on a case and sways him to draft her into his cause. ''Billions'', which was recently renewed for a seventh season, also features Asia Kate Dillon, Condola Rashad, Jeffrey DeMunn and Daniel Breaker.

The series is created and executive produced by showrunners Brian Koppelman and David Levien. Beth Schacter is also attached as a showrunner and executive producer PTI SHD SHD

